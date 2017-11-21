This week in Windsor, Colorado: 11.22.17-11.28.17

TODAY

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Bookmobile, 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Tozer Elementary School (school days only), 501 Oak St., Windsor.

GETTING CRAFTY, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This is a weekly drop-in craft program for children 5-12. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Ave. and Founders Cir., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Tech Time, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets at Range View Elementary School in Severance. All ages, no registration.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, 1670 Green River Dr, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th St and Walnut Dr., Windsor.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Y is for Yoga, 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This storytime is appropriate for ages 3-6 and their grown-ups. No registration.

Stories in Severance, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

Little Science Lab at Severance Town Hall, 11:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Observe, think, create! Budding young scientists will have fun learning as they experiment with basic science concepts. Ages 2-6. No registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy (school days only) 680 Academy Ct., Windsor.

LeGO CLUB, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Dr., Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).