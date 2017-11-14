Three things to know from Monday’s Windsor-Severance school board meeting

For more information about the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education, or to view agendas and minutes for the board meetings, go to bit.ly/Re-4SchoolBoard .

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education said farewell to a board member, welcomed a new one and looked ahead to new projects during Monday night's board meeting and work session.

Here are three things to know about what happened:

1. Carlene Irion says goodbye

In 2009, Carlene Irion got a phone call from a friend, encouraging her to serve on the school board.

After spending eight years on the board, Irion's time on the board came to a close Monday night.

Although her children had already graduated from the district, Irion said she hopes she brought a different perspective to the board's conversations.

Recommended Stories For You

Past and present board members said she will be missed.

All spoke of her conviction and her desire to do what was best for students in the district. Tempy Bowman, the board president, said she helped him when he began serving on the school board.

"You were a guiding light," he said.

Irion said she passed her seat on District C to a worthy replacement, as her husband, Brad Irion, took it. She would often bring an idea to the board and credit it to Brad.

"We need somebody to continue on the board like Brad, who's just so engaged and is there for the kids," she said.

Chris Perkins was also sworn in at Monday night's meeting, although he was previously appointed to the board in February. Perkins will serve in the District A seat.

2. High School No. 2 plans continue

Principal Chris Garcia of the new Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District high school, currently referred to as High School No. 2, said he hopes to bring suggestions for a name, mascot and colors for the school to the school board in December.

He has gathered ideas from communities at the Windsor and Severance fall festivals and is expecting feedback from eighth-graders at Severance Middle School.

An instructional leadership team will discuss other decisions that need to be made at the school, such as the mission and vision of the school and the course books that will be used.

"By the end of the year," Garcia said, "we will have a lot of pieces in place."

3. Board positions chosen

The board voted on positions: Tempy Bowman will continue to serve as the board president, Jennifer Lieber will be vice president, Regan Price will continue as secretary, and Chris Perkins will serve as treasurer.