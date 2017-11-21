Timnath to hold Holiday Lighting Festival

The town of Timnath will host a Holiday Lighting Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on Timnath's Main Street.

The event, in Old Town, will begin with Timnath Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle and Santa Claus lighting Main Street with holiday lights, according to a news release from the town.

"The holiday season is such a magical time of year, and I hope our northern Colorado neighbors will come out to light up the town with us," said Grossman-Belisle in the release. "The evening will be full of fun activities and strengthening our community bonds."

According to the release, the event will include carriage rides, choir and band performances, ornament craft making, a soup bar for dinner, holiday desserts and hot beverages. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will provide opportunities to benefit Santa Cops of Larimer County, a charitable organization that delivers gifts to children in need during the holidays, according to the release.

For more information about the Timnath Holiday Lighting Festival, go to http://www.timnath.org or http://www.facebook.com/townoftimnath.

— Emily Wenger ewenger@mywindsornow.com