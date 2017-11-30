Town board approves agreement of separation between the town and former Town Manager Kelly Arnold

The Windsor Town Board approved an agreement for separation of service between the town of Windsor and former Town Manager Kelly Arnold at Monday night's board meeting.

Arnold resigned Nov. 21, after the board held a closed-door meeting for Arnold's annual performance review Nov. 20.

Town Board member Myles Baker was the only board member to vote against the agreement, but declined to comment on his reasons for the vote following the meeting. Before the vote, he thanked Arnold for his service to the town and the board over the past 10 years.

"I'm looking forward to moving forward now that this is behind us," Baker said Tuesday. "I always want what's best for Windsor, and we'll do our best to find the best candidate."

“I’m looking forward to moving forward now that this is behind us. I always want what’s best for Windsor, and we’ll do our best to find the best candidate.” Myles BakerTown Board member

Arnold, in a statement sent to town employees, said his departure was a "mutual decision (with the Windsor Town Board) following an informal request from the town board." Arnold wouldn't say what prompted that request from the board, or whether his resignation had been planned.

Recommended Stories For You

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez said Arnold "resigned of his own volition" after his annual review, but she also said the town board wanted a fresh face in the position.

"This move of the board, and Mr. Arnold's departure, represents nothing more than the need for change at the helm to accommodate our future growth strategy," Melendez said. "While we recognize he's contributed a lot over the last decade, we're looking for a new perspective and skills to be brought to the position for the future of the town."

The board appointed Town Clerk Patti Garcia to serve as interim town manager until the board completes its search for a permanent replacement.

— Tommy Wood of the Greeley Tribune contributed to this story