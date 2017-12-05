Tributes for Dec. 6

Joyce Weber

Aug. 13, 1940-Nov. 30, 2017

Age: 77

Residence: Windsor

Joyce Weber, a long-time resident of Windsor died the evening of Nov. 30, 2017, surrounded by the love of her family while her favorite music played.

Born in 1940 in Silver City, N.M., Joyce attended boarding schools in both New Mexico and Nebraska graduating in 1958. She soon met the love of her life, Leonard ("Mr. Wonderful" as she called him) in 1959 in Alliance, Neb. They were set up on a blind date through Leonard's cousin. Family business took Joyce back to N.M. and when they decided, long distance to get married, Joyce took a plane, train and automobile to get to him.

He picked her up in Denver and they drove to Rapid City, S.D. on New Years Eve 1960 and were married by the justice of the peace. They have lovingly celebrated nearly 57 years of marriage. Their union created 3 daughters, Teresa Weber of Windsor, Robin Weber of Windsor and Valerie Emrick (husband Keith) of Loveland.

Joyce is survived by her husband Leonard Weber of Windsor; five grandchildren, two great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews.

She dedicated her life to her family and created a very loving environment in which they raised their girls. There was always something cooking on the stove or in the oven and anyone who walked into our home was greeted by her many delicious dishes. She was fun and funny. Joyce loved telling and hearing a great joke. She had a great love of animals and they would gravitate towards her. Her hobbies included cooking, dancing with Leonard, playing cards, playing the slots and spending time with family and friends.

Joyce was a kind, compassionate, loyal, trusted soul who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, with a reception to follow at Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 Lincoln Ave., Loveland, Colo.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Pathways of Northern Colorado, 305 Carpenter Rd, Fort Collins, Colo. 80525.