Tributes for Nov. 15

Helen Harris

Jan. 28, 1923-Nov. 8, 2017

Age: 94

Residence: Windsor

Helen Harris, 94, of Windsor, passed away Nov. 8, 2017, at NCMC in Greeley. Helen was born to Walter and Addie Morgan on Jan. 28, 1923, in Los Angeles, Calif.

An avid traveler, Helen enjoyed helping others.

Recommended Stories For You

She loved and adored family; survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Harris; and three siblings.

Helen's life will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Good Samaritan chapel, 805 Compassion Dr., Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to GSS Water Valley SLR, Helen Harris Memorial.

To leave condolences for Helen's family, please visit http://www.Ncccremation.com.