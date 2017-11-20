Turkey donations to Wing Shack locations earns customers free chicken wings

Donating a frozen turkey this year can land Greeley residents some free chicken wings.

Those who donate a frozen turkey to any of Wing Shack's six locations will score five free boneless wings, and for every turkey donated, Wing Shack also will donate $5 to the local Food Bank. Donations received at the Weld locations, including west Greeley, 1815 65th Ave., Garden City, 2704 8th Ave., and Windsor, 1261 Main St., will benefit the Weld Food Bank.

Wing Shack locations will be accepting turkey donations until 4 p.m. Wednesday, to ensure delivery to the food banks before Thanksgiving. The company partnered with the Weld Food Bank, the Food Bank for Larimer County and Needs Inc., a Cheyenne-based food bank, to serve as a drop-off point for turkey donations for the holiday season.

Wing Shack had collected 236 turkeys as of Monday morning, according to an email sent to its subscribed customers. The food banks still need more than 2,600 turkeys to ensure that everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner, the email stated.

For more information, go to https://wingshackwings.com/want-turkey-donations.