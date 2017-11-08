Two Weld school districts achieve state’s top accreditation rating; nine ranked in top half

Nine of the 12 school districts in Weld County ranked in the top half of Colorado's district accountability ratings released Wednesday morning by the state's department of education.

Two districts achieved the state's highest rating, and only two saw their ratings change from last year.

The department of education rates schools on a five-point scale from "accredited with turnaround plan" on the low end to "accredited with distinction" on the high. The ratings are based on standardized test scores in math, science and English language arts; year-to-year growth in English language arts and math; and high schools' graduation, dropout and matriculation rates and college entrance exam scores.

Pawnee Re-12 and Prairie Re-11 achieved "accredited with distinction" for the second-straight year. Seven districts were rated "accredited," the second-highest rating: Ault-Highland Re-9, Briggsdale Re-10, Eaton Re-2, Johnstown-Milliken Re-5J, Platte Valley Re-7, Weld County Re-1 (Gilcrest) and Windsor Re-4. Johnstown-Milliken improved its rating after being rated "accredited with improvement plan" in 2016.

Greeley-Evans District 6 was rated "accredited with improvement plan" for the fourth year in a row. Weld County Re-8 (Fort Lupton) and Weld County Re-3J (Keenesburg) also were rated "accredited with improvement plan," the latter down from the "accredited" it received this past year.

Thirty of Colorado's 178 districts achieved "distinction" and 90 were "accredited." No districts received the lowest rating this year.

— Tommy Wood covers education and Evans city government for The Tribune. You can reach him at (970) 392-4470, twood@greeleytribune.com or on Twitter @woodstein72.