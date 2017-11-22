U.S. congressman, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis visits Billie Martinez Elementary School

Polis said he’s still formulating policy plans for higher education, but when asked how he’d keep tuition rates down he said he’d support implementing concurrent enrollment programs at every public high school in the state. That would allow more high-school students to take college courses before they graduate high school, giving them fewer college classes on which to pay tuition.

Jared Polis, the U.S. representative for Colorado's second congressional district and a 2018 gubernatorial candidate, sat in front of a classroom full of second-graders Tuesday at Billie Martinez Elementary School in Greeley and started reading from a kids' book, "Mrs. Katz and Tush," about an old Polish Jewish woman and a young black boy who connect after rescuing a stray cat, the titular "Tush."

The cat was so named because it was missing its tail, so its tush was all you could see. When Polis read that part, one kid asked a question no one in the room expected: "What's a tush?"

Polis toured four schools Tuesday, including stops in Denver, Johnstown and Windsor, wrapping up at Billie Martinez, 341 14th Ave. in Greeley. Polis' gubernatorial campaign thus far has focused intently on kindergarten through 12th-grade education.

"(I came here because) I wanted to see a school of innovation to see how they serve at-risk youth, English-language learners and kids on free and reduced lunch," Polis said.

There are two tentpoles to Polis' kindergarten through 12th-grade education plan: fully funded statewide pre-K and kindergarten and funding school construction bonds with marijuana tax revenue. Tax revenue from marijuana, since it was legalized recreationally in Colorado, has been available to schools in the form of BEST Grants, a competitive program through which school districts can apply for money to fund capital improvements.

The problem is that $40 million-per-year pool of money barely makes a dent in the construction needs of some districts; Greeley-Evans School District 6, for example, has received BEST Grants totaling $1.2 million, but has more than $300 million in deferred maintenance. Polis' proposal would allow districts to put marijuana-tax-funded bonds on their local ballots, which would greatly increase the amount of money each district could receive. The hurdle is marijuana tax money can't be used in a bond because it's illegal federally. Polis said he expects that to change within half a decade.

It's unclear where the money for the other major proposal of Polis' education plan, fully funded pre-K and kindergarten statewide, would come from, but Polis said he would "work with all stakeholders" to fund it.

He also emphasized the benefits of multiculturalism at a school that's 88 percent Latino. That's why he chose the book he did; he talked about how the old Jewish woman and young black boy came together by embracing their differences. Polis, who is Jewish and of Eastern European heritage, stopped at parts to explain bits of Jewish culture, like Passover, to the class. At one point in the book, the old woman serves the boy borscht, a beet-based soup with sautéed vegetables. The kids laughed when he told them what it was.

"I'd rather eat spaghetti," one said.

— Tommy Wood covers education and Evans city government for The Tribune. You can reach him at (970) 392-4470, twood@greeleytribune.com or on Twitter @woodstein72.