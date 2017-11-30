USDA Risk Management Agency announces changes to crop insurance policy

To learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net, go to http://www.rma.usda.gov .

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency announced Thursday several changes to its crop insurance policies, according to a news release from the department.

Next year's major changes include a focus on conservation compliance certification and choice of unit structure based on producers' risk management needs.

The Risk Management Agency removed the June 1 certification deadline from the conservation compliance provisions and will instead refer to premium billing dates, offering producers more flexibility.

The change makes the process for crop insurance to be administered more consistently with the way other USDA programs are administered, the release stated. The USDA agency also will allow policyholders to select an enterprise unit for either irrigated or non-irrigated practices. They'll be able choose the most appropriate unit structure on other practices, whether that's a separate enterprise unit or optional or basic units, according to the release.

The changes reduce the burden placed on producers and makes crop insurance more accessible, the release stated.

The agency worked closely with its stakeholders to identify the changes, which were published Nov. 24 in the Federal Register.