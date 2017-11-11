Veterans Day Ceremony attracts hundreds to Weld County Veterans Memorial

Those who have served in one of the United States Military Services and have been a resident of Weld County are eligible to have their names listed. To submit a name, call Rick Wertz, chairman of the Weld County Veterans Memorial Committee, at (970) 576-2046 or go to http://www.WeldVetsMemorial.com .

Weld County officials estimate there are more than 18,000 veterans who live in Weld County. There are more than 13,200 names listed on the Weld County Veteran’s Memorial at Bittersweet Park, 16th Street and 35th Avenue.

Jack Mayfield was born and raised in Weld County. The only time he's really left, he said, was between 1968 and 1970, when he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

Mayfield has been to the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Weld County Veterans Memorial in Bittersweet Park in Greeley the past five or six years. He said the speaker at this year's ceremony Saturday was one of the best he's ever heard.

"He was a very great, inspirational speaker," Mayfield said. "Especially for someone who has come from another country, talking about things we take for granted."

The speaker, retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Brian Ivers, said he knew he wanted the liberty of being a citizen of the U.S. from a young age.

"I am Australian by birth, American by choice and a Marine through the grace of God," he said.

Ivers said, as a team, the U.S. Armed Forces only has one prejudice: mediocrity.

"It doesn't matter what your skin color is. It doesn't matter if you're male or female. We don't care about your sexuality. We don't care about what party you belong to," he said. "We don't care if you're rich or poor. Either you know what you're doing or you don't."

Ivers recognized veterans from each war. He said the brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who continue to enlist to fight enemies of American ideals show the persistence of the U.S.

"We are the fortress of liberty. We yield to no man. We're the generation of the humanity that would rather die standing on their feet than live on their knees. That is who we are," he said.

Gerry McFarling led the audience in the national anthem and "God Bless the U.S.A." The Brentwood Middle School band played patriotic tunes, including a medley of songs from each branch of the Armed Forces. A couple hundred residents wearing red, white and blue waved their flags and clapped to the music.

Brentwood Middle School eighth-graders Tommy Roth and Exavier Warner finished the ceremony with "Echo Taps."

"(It's) nerve-wracking," Tommy said of performing.

Exavier agreed. Neither student had performed for a ceremony like this before. But beneath all the jitters, they were glad to play for the ceremony.

"It's a big honor," Exavier said.