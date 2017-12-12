Walking in the steps of a Chef’s Widow

Good to Know: Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, Named Top 100 in US by Open Table in 2011 and 2015 for Best Overall Restaurants | Wine dinners, special events | Seasonal menu

Joanna Shaeffer often considers herself lucky. She is married to a man who loves to cook. But she also considers herself a Chef's Widow. It's an exclusive club.

Jason Shaeffer, her husband of four years, is Chef/Owner of the renowned Chimney Park Restaurant & Bar in Windsor, Colorado. Starting as a dishwasher at 15, Shaeffer learned the ropes, becoming such a good cook that people flock to him to cook meals for their special occasions. For Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, Easter brunch, Mother's Day and every day in between, Chimney Park is an elegant venue to celebrate and enjoy the restaurant staff's cutting edge culinary skills.

More than anything, Shaeffer is known for a chef-determined, enigmatic tasting menu where courses are tracked nightly on a detailed grid to assure a diner never tastes the same course twice, even on different dining occasions.

Joanna would love to order the full Chef's Tasting menu, complete with coordinated wine pairings. Typically offered on weekends in high end restaurants, at Chimney Park the five course menu is a nightly option. "We never know. It could be only two people or ten tables on any given night," Joanna said. "For a party of six, preparing it could involve up to 30 separate courses. But it's a special experience and I want to order it with my date, the one who's cooking it in the kitchen. It's ironic; my date is in the kitchen all the time."

It isn't that the hours are crazy like they were in New York City when Jason was the Sous Chef for Per Se, one of the top restaurants in the world, where the work days were 14-16 hours, six days a week. The toll that schedule took is one reason why Jason moved to Windsor, a town that shuts down around ten at night. Jason wanted to be a business owner to control his own lifestyle and schedule, seeking a family oriented community.

Even so, Shaeffer describes his life as, "Complete chaos, particularly after opening a second restaurant twice the size." Hearth, across the street from Chimney Park, has a more casual format but is faster paced. Both restaurants are open seven nights a week, with brunch and lunch served at Hearth on the weekends.

Because he works nights, Jason helps take the couple's 9-year old to school. The other two kids are in high school, with daughter Claire of driving age. She works as a hostess at Hearth and 14-year-old Owen did dishes there this past summer. As a business owner, Jason can break away from the restaurant to attend the kids' school events, but that depends on the season and the holidays. Sunday is a day off, and like any family with teenagers involved in sports and various activities, they find they're all going in different directions. "We're good if we sit down to one meal a week at the kitchen table as a family," Joanna said. And even though they are able to set aside time for two or three substantial vacations a year, even though Jason doesn't travel for business and is able to come home every night, Joanna spends a lot of time feeling like a single mom.

She cooks for her kids, with homemade mac-n-cheese, meatballs and tacos making regular appearances on the table. Crockpot dinners are good options since the kids are busy coming and going. Joanna says she doesn't know how to cook but Jason says she does. The kids request her mac-n-cheese and what Jason calls, "kind-of" Swedish meatballs. Joanna admits she makes them as close as she can get to the recipe. For the once-a-week family dinner, Jason cooks and the kids flock to him, learning from him and enjoying his company.

"He's a good teacher and even though the kids are teenagers they like to be around him," Joanna said. She watches from a distance, relishing the brief quality time they have together as a family.

By the time Jason gets home at ten or eleven at night, he's happy with food in a bowl. Granola, Golden Grahams, Honey Nut Cheerios — anything in a bowl is good because it doesn't require a knife and fork.

But from noon to 10:30 each night, Joanna doesn't see her husband unless she sits at the bar at Chimney Park or Hearth. She feels comfortable hanging out and eating dinner at the restaurants. "It's like my second home."

One of Joanna's struggles is that neither she or Jason are near their families, nor do they visit frequently. She doesn't have a Mom who lives nearby to help.

"Our life is the restaurants and taking care of the kids. I can't just call up a mom friend on a Friday night to do something because more than likely she'll either be at one of her kids' activities or it's a Friday date night. And I can't go hang out with my parents."

On a Friday night, Joanna often heads to Hearth or Chimney Park. "That becomes my socialization. I often hang out with other staff's spouses if they're alone because we're all a big restaurant family. It's not a job. It's how we live."

Early on in her relationship with Jason she got the message. She takes a back seat to the restaurants, the holiday parties, the special events. "He can't take a phone call from me whenever I want him to."

He'll have to miss her daughter's choir concert. For Jason it's a fact of life. For Joanna it's a sacrifice. She realizes her husband doesn't know anything different in life.

She loves being part of the restaurant and the fact that Jason is highly ambitious and driven doesn't bother her. He's a 'what's the next thing on the horizon' kind of person, most likely one of the reasons why he enjoys the challenge of feeding his patrons different courses they've never experienced.

Joanna says it all works because she doesn't have a separate career and identity. She works at the restaurants part time. Bookkeeping, marketing and public relations are her areas of expertise; she has never worked in the restaurant industry as a cook. But she enjoys interacting with people, creating a one-on-one community connection as she establishes a presence.

"Everybody knows who my husband is. It's kind of like being married to a local celebrity on a smaller scale. The biggest thing about being married to a chef is it's all about that. It's all-consuming."

She also recognizes that Jason is well-respected in the community. He's also very humble.

Joanna loves Jason. She admits she wouldn't do this kind of marriage again. "But when you fall in love, I don't know how much you really pick these things based on what a husband does for a living."

Even so, she has set a goal for next year. She's going to experience a full Chef's Tasting dinner. It may not be a date night with Jason; it might happen with a few friends.

Joanna just would like to experience what everyone is raving about.

