Weld adds 2,300 more jobs in 2017 second quarter than previously reported

Weld County added 2,300 more jobs in the second quarter of this year than initially reported, proving to be one of the strongest-growing areas in the state, according to modified numbers released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The rebound of the oil and gas industry this year has largely driven the employment growth, according to department Senior Economist Ryan Gedney, as well as the construction industry for the rapidly growing area. The mining and logging sector — a.k.a. oil and gas — and construction industries were significantly underestimated across the state. That's why Greeley's Metropolitan Statistical Area is now seeing job numbers a lot higher than previously reported, he said.

According to second quarter 2017 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages results, Weld County, which is the Greeley Metropolitan Statistical Area, added a significant amount of jobs in the quarter. In April and May, job growth was revised 1.7 percent upward each month. In June, job growth was revised up 2.3 percent, bringing the total number of nonfarm payroll jobs to 104,400 — a 2,300 increase from what was previously reported.

The revisions are based on employer reports filed with the Department of Labor and Employment, which include a count of workers at each business establishment in the state, a news release from the department stated. The numbers are considered more reliable than the state's monthly surveys of job growth.

Numbers through June show Weld County with a 5.5 percent growth rate from the same time last year, which is the strongest modified over-the-year change in the state. The next highest is the Colorado Springs area at 2.6 percent.

"(Weld's growth rate is) essentially more than double what the state growth rate is, to put it into context," Gedney said. "During the oil and gas boom, Greeley was … in double digits for its growth rate — at least at about 10 percent. With this rebound in oil and gas — again, we don't know how long these things last — I think it shows pretty positive (growth) for that area."

Also, because the mining and logging and construction industries have been consistently underreported, Weld's initially reported jobs numbers were less than what they actually are, he explained. In regions such as Greeley and Grand Junction, he said, the mining and logging and construction industries can make or break the area's job market. Now, they're doing a lot better than planned.

Across the state, June estimates will be revised up four-tenths of a percentage point, and April and May estimates will be revised up four-tenths and two-tenths of a percentage point, respectively, according to the data.

According to June estimates, the industry sectors with upward revisions include construction at 8,300, government at 5,600 and mining and logging at 3,900, as well as education and health services, manufacturing and financial services.

Categories that will be revised down are trade, transportation and utilities at 8,100, other services at 2,200, information at 1,600, and leisure and hospitality at 1,100.

Payroll job estimates for Denver, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs MSAs will be revised upward with Greeley's, whereas Fort Collins, Boulder and Pueblo's will likely be revised downward. These growth rates are slower than what was seen across the state a few years ago, but they are still healthy growth rates, according to Gedney.