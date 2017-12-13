Weld commissioners kick longterm solution for college scholarship program down to road, to 2019

The plan requires $750,000 in fundraising each year, matched by Weld from the initial $15 million in seed money.

» $116,498 — What Weld will pay upstate for marketing and fundraising.

Numbers put forth in a September 2017 work session on the program.

Weld County commissioners will take $3 million from the county's economic development fund in an effort to keep a struggling county-backed scholarship program afloat.

The decision covers just 2018. The economic development fund is money earmarked for business incentives that businesses haven't used.

The $3 million will supplement the county's Bright Futures Grant Program, a program announced in September 2015 that promised $3,000 per year for four years of higher education to every Weld County high school graduate, GED recipient or honorably discharged veteran.

The plan from the start was to offer property tax rebates to offset resident donations to the program, but donations, even combined with a variety of grants, haven't kept pace with the costs of giving $3,000 per year to more than 1,000 graduates.

By late 2016, commissioners were coming to terms with the shortfall, and in the spring, commissioners established a Bright Futures Board and moved fundraising and marketing duties to the private group Upstate Colorado Economic Development. Still, the county needed money to sustain the program.

The $3 million contribution drops the economic development fund balance to $9 million, and commissioners will have to come up with another funding solution for 2019, Weld County Finance Director Don Warden said. The money won't save the program, at least not the program as pitched in joyous kickoff party at Aims Community College in fall 2015.

The Bright Futures Board, which includes commissioners Mike Freeman and Barbara Kirkmeyer, will likely cut the annual contribution to $2,000 from $3,000, and there are conversations regarding cutting the program to two years. Commissioners also have discussed reducing the higher education institutions at which the money can be used to just Colorado-based institutions rather than all institutions nationwide.

Final decisions on those fronts are expected in early 2018, Freeman said Wednesday, as they want to give students and families plenty of time to plan.

The reduction in money, as well as any other changes, are expected to apply starting in the fall, and will apply to 2016 and 2017 high school graduates who are already in the program, potentially impacting their higher education plans.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.