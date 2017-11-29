Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes announces intention to run for re-election

Experience: 10 years working in the Weld County Clerk and Recorder’s office before being elected Weld County Clerk and Recorder in 2014.

Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes has announced her intention to run for re-election in 2018.

Koppes, 31, first won election in 2014, after working 10 years in the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

She is the county's 29th clerk and recorder.

Koppes' tenure in the clerk's office has been marked by controversy, but also technological advancements that have boosted efficiency not only in the motor vehicles department but also with elections, where the office set records for quickness this year.

"Koppes wishes to continue to improve the clerk and recorder office to serve the citizens of Weld County," according to a news release. "Koppes would like to continue to work with staff in bringing innovations to the offices."

Some of those innovations include new kiosk machines for residents to renew license plates, as well as a queuing system to help with line management. Further, Koppes requested — and eventually got — new election equipment, including counting equipment that sped up the elections process while ensuring accuracy. The department passed all of its checks this year, including a new audit introduced statewide for the first time.

"Replacing the outdated election equipment had taken more than a year, but I am pleased Weld County residents have a new voting system to serve them well for years to come," Koppes said in the release.

Koppes also has instituted improvements in the recording department, including the option to fill out certain applications online to save residents time.

Koppes' office was the subject of an independent audit at the request of the Weld County Council following complaints about long wait times and poor workplace environment. The audit found a number of areas the Clerk and Recorder's Office could improve. Koppes sought additional staff in an effort to address the issues. That received pushback from Weld County commissioners, many of whom have shrugged off the need for more employees in the clerk and recorder's office.

In 2016, Koppes was appointed by her fellow Colorado county clerk and recorders to serve on the state steering committee for the selection of the new statewide motor vehicle system, according to the release. That system will be in place in August, replacing a decade-old system and more efficiency for residents renewing their license plates, according to the release.

