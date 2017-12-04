Weld County Gives offers chance to give back to 31 local nonprofits

For more information or to donate, to go https://www.weldcogives.org/ . Nonprofits involved in Weld County Gives

Folks have the chance to give back to local nonprofits today during Colorado Gives Day through Weld County Gives. Last year, the group raised a little more than $385,000.

That money can have a huge local impact.

Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement that celebrates and encourages philanthropy in Colorado, often through online giving, according to the Colorado Gives website. The goal is to strengthen nonprofits across the state.

Rochelle Mitchell-Miller, the High Plains Library District Foundation director, said the foundation uses the money it collects year-round from individual giving and from Weld Gives Day to fund things tax dollars don't. That includes its summer reading program for children, which offers incentives such as free books to reward children for reading while they're on summer break. It also funds the foundation's Writer in Residence program, in which the library provides a $1,000 per month stipend for six months to writers whose work is related in some fashion to Weld County.

Deborah Cameron, communications officer for the Community Foundation, a Weld nonprofit, said Colorado Gives Day helps build awareness of the work nonprofits do the rest of the year.

"It helps people better understand the work and the mission of nonprofits," Cameron said.

Weld Gives Day is a chance, Mitchell-Miller said, to teach children and grandchildren about philanthropy.

Weld Gives Day brings up dollar amounts, Mitchell-Miller said, but it also helps nonprofits in the area collaborate and make the community aware of the services and help available.

Weld nonprofits help address issues in the community such as homelessness, hunger, domestic violence and more.

Money from Colorado Gives Day helps nonprofits in Weld come together to better collaborate, Mitchell-Miller said.

"That to me has been a gift," she said.

Stephanie Gausch, director of development at the Weld Food Bank, said Colorado Gives Day is the largest day of giving in Colorado. The food bank is among the 31 nonprofits in Weld that benefit from the funds.

"The money we get on Colorado Gives Day typically goes to support our general operations," Gausch said. "We use those funds to help with children's programs, emergency food boxes and to get food out to those who need it."

This year, Gausch said, she hopes Weld County Gives raises enough money to provide 150,000 meals. Over the past two years, the Weld Food Bank has seen more requests for food. Last year alone the food bank provided 11.6 million meals.