Weld County offers numerous services to the county’s 18,000 veterans

» For more information about the Veterans Priority Services program, go to the web page under employment services at http://www.weldgov.com or call (970) 353-3800.

» To learn more about the services available through the Veterans Services Office, go to http://www.weldgov.com or call the office at (970) 400-3444.

Weld County government offers several programs and benefits to assist veterans and their families.

Here's a look at some of the services available to the more than 18,000 veterans who live in Weld County, as detailed in a news release issued Saturday by Weld County spokeswoman Jennifer Finch:

WELD COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES

The Weld County Veterans Services Office provides assistance to 5,000 veterans annually by distributing as much as $110 million each year in assistance and services.

Deon Harris is Weld County veterans services officer and an Army veteran. He said he finds the process of helping veterans rewarding.

"These men and women served our country to help ensure we retain our freedoms, our safety and protection, and our way of life," Harris in the news release. "By working in this office, I can help make sure they receive the assistance, information and support they have earned and deserve."

Information and assistance in 14 categories is available to veterans and their families through the Veterans Service Office. Some of those categories include health care, financial assistance, housing, home loan benefits, disability benefits, and retirement benefits. In addition, resources also are available to those needing physical or mental therapy or assistance treating post-traumatic stress disorder or any other condition that may be present.

In addition to facilitating benefits, the office also will order replacement medals and badges for veterans. This service is provided free of charge to veterans and their family members.

EMPLOYMENT SERVICES THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

With the mission of "serving those who have served," Employment Services of Weld County offers numerous employment training and job assistance classes to veterans on a priority basis.

The Veterans Priority Services program, offered year-round, focuses on providing veterans and their spouses with services and skills necessary to compete in today's job market. Veterans and their spouses who use Employment Services of Weld County are given priority on job placement and access to employment services centered on strengthening hiring skills, the release stated.

Workshops also are available free of charge and allow veterans to receive help in numerous areas, such as resume writing and interview preparation. Workshops also focus on seeing what skills a veteran already has and how those skills best transfer to the job market. Advice on how to strengthen job applications are presented, as well as how to sharpen certain professionalism skills necessary to the job market.