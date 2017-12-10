Weld County oil and gas spill report for Dec. 11

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks typically are found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the county.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Dec. 5 a tank battery spill about 4 miles northwest of Keenesburg, near Weld County roads 22 and 49. About five barrels of condensate and about 515 barrels of produced water spilled. A temporary produced water tank overflowed, causing the release.

PDC ENERGY INC., reported Dec. 4 a tank battery spill about 1 mile northwest of Kersey, near U.S. 34 and Weld road 51. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. An open valve caused the release.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Dec. 1 a partially buried vessel spill about 6 miles south of Auburn, near Weld roads 38 and 47. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. Historical impacts were discovered during plug and abandon activities.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Nov. 30 a flowline spill in Greeley's Rover Run Dog Park, 5207 F St. Between one and five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Historical impacts were discovered after plug and abandon activities.

Recommended Stories For You

DCP MIDSTREAM LP, reported Nov. 30 a pipeline spill east of Greeley, near Weld roads 62 and 47. Between five and 100 barrels of condensate spilled. A third-party construction crew hit a three-inch gathering line, resulting in natural gas and condensate being released from the pipeline.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Nov. 29 a well spill about 1.5 miles south of Hudson, near Weld roads 6 and 41. Between one and five barrels of drilling fluid spilled. A restriction of flow formed within an onsite shale shaker, allowing drilling fluid to travel outside of the downstream collection bin.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC., reported Nov. 29 a tank battery spill about 1 mile southeast of Erie, near Weld roads 6 and 5. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. The historical impacts were discovered while removing the produced water vessel.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Nov. 27 a partially buried vessel spill about 6 miles east of Gilcrest, near Weld roads 38 and 43. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. The historical impacts were discovered while removing the produced water vessel.