Weld County oil and gas spill report for Dec. 18

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks typically are found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the county.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Dec. 15 a well spill about 3 miles east of Platteville, near Weld County roads 32 and 33. Between one and five barrels each of oil and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical release during plug and abandon activities.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Dec. 13 a tank battery spill about 2 miles northwest of Alden, near Weld roads 66 and 47. Between one and five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical release during reclamation activities.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Dec. 12 a well spill about 1 mile southeast of Alden, near Weld roads 64 and 51. Between one and five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical impacts around the wellhead.

FIFTH CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported Dec. 11 a well spill about 4 miles west of Hereford, near Weld roads 71 and 136. Less than one barrel of oil and between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers attributed the release to a loose seal on a pumping unit's rod liner.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Dec. 11 a partially buried vessel spill about 8 miles south of Kersey, near Weld roads 40 and 53. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical release during plug and abandon activities.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Dec. 8 a tank battery spill south of Dacono, near Weld roads 12 and 15. Less than five barrels of oil, produced water and condensate spilled. Workers discovered the historical release during plug and abandon activities. Groundwater samples from 10 feet below ground surface exceeded the COGCC allowable levels for benzene and total xylenes.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Dec. 8 a tank battery spill about 1 mile north of Platteville, near Weld road 34 and Front Street. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. The produced water dump fitting failed due to tank settling.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Dec. 8 a tank battery spill about 10 miles east of Kersey, about 4 miles southeast of Weld roads 68 and 64. More than five barrels of oil and produced water spilled. An open valve caused the release, which is being investigated.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Dec. 7 a spill about 2 miles southwest of Hudson, near Weld roads 10 and 43. A contractor spilled an unknown amount of hydrocarbon fluid during transport, closing Interstate 76. The cause of the release is being investigated.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Dec. 5 a tank battery spill about 4 miles northwest of Keenesburg, near Weld roads 22 and 49. About five barrels of condensate and about 515 barrels of produced water spilled. A temporary produced water tank overflowed, causing the release.

NGL WATER SOLUTIONS DJ LLC, reported Dec. 5 a tank battery spill about 2 miles west of Galeton, near Weld roads 74 and 47. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled. An oil tank's transfer hose was not replaced after someone removed it for service, and the transfer pump was turned on before workers noticed the release.

PDC ENERGY INC., reported Dec. 4 a tank battery spill about 1 mile northwest of Kersey, near U.S. 34 and Weld road 51. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. An open valve caused the release.