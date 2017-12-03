Weld County oil and gas spill report for Dec. 4

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

SRC ENERGY INC., reported Nov. 26 a well pad spill about 1.5 miles north of Brighton, near Weld County roads 2.5 and 29. Between one and five barrels of oil spilled. A valve on the knockout tank was left open, causing the sump that collects residual oil from the vapor recover tower to overflow.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported Nov. 20 a tank battery spill about 5 miles east of Kersey, about 1.5 miles north of Weld roads 50 and 69. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled. Workers discovered the release while abandoning a newly acquired facility.

PDC ENERGY INC., reported Nov. 20 a vehicle spill about 3 miles southeast of Kersey, near Weld 52 and U.S. 34. Between five and 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A traffic crash involving a contract water hauler Nov. 15 caused the release.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Nov. 20 a tank battery spill about 2 miles south of Platteville, near U.S. 85 and Weld 26. Less than five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical impacts during plug-and-abandon activities.

PDC ENERGY INC., reported Nov. 20 a tank battery spill west of Kersey, near Weld roads 54.25 and 51. An unknown amount of more than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical release while abandoning a water vault.