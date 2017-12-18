Weld County oversight board seeks answers to unresolved issues from Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad

The Weld County Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of most months, at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St. For more information about the council, go to http://www.weldgov.com/departments/county_council .

Julie Cozad painted a rosy picture of Weld County commissioners' work Monday during a Weld County Council meeting.

It's why she was there, providing an annual update to the council on what the county accomplished this year.

Cozad, chairwoman of the Board of Weld County Commissioners, hit the big topics:

» The completion of Weld County Road 49, a $109 million project that connects Interstate 76 with Colo. 392.

» The 100-year anniversary celebration for the Weld County Courthouse.

» An award for being a taxpayer friendly county.

Members of the Weld County Council, an elected oversight board, nodded throughout the update. But they also had some questions.

Those strayed into more negative territory, including questions about why the council hadn't been given its own legal counsel and why County Attorney Bruce Barker hadn't even attended a meeting since the Nov. 7 election that spared the council from being dissolved.

They asked, too, about the $33,000 in fines the county had to pay the IRS, including $3,000 related to unpaid taxes on home-to-work commuting mileage for Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. If those expenses are considered compensation, and, if so, whether the county council has the right to make decisions about that compensation.

They also wanted to know about the charter review committee, a topic broached by commissioners in the past few weeks. Would that committee be a backdoor to getting rid of the county council as commissioners tried to do via a ballot issue Nov. 7?

There weren't clear answers to the legal questions, and county council members agreed to follow up.

As for the charter review committee, Cozad assured council members the commissioners would seek a representative group to review the Weld County Charter.

The more difficult questions came from Council members Jordan Jemiola and Mike Grillos, both of whom attended Johnstown Mayor Scott James' county commissioner campaign kickoff event in October. James will challenge Cozad in the Republican primary, and Weld County Council Chairman Brett Abernathy is James' registered agent.

Abernathy didn't speak much, but did agree with Cozad's interpretation of the legal counsel question. Basically, that will have to go through Barker. But it's not clear how that would happen, as commissioners didn't like the idea even when Barker has brought it up.

Still, Cozad ended on a high note.

"I really appreciate you inviting me," Cozad said. "I appreciate being here, and being able to talk about all of the great things going on in Weld County."

