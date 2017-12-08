Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed and dangerous 15-year-old boy who they say has threatened to shoot deputies

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find an armed and dangerous 15-year-old boy they say has threatened to shoot police.

About 5:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies learned about Tyson Edward Mercer, 15, who told his mother he wanted to "shoot up the Weld County Sheriff's Office SWAT bay and command bus," according to a sheriff's office news release.

Mercer has made multiple threats to kill law enforcement officers. Authorities believe he is armed with a 1911 .45-caliber handgun and Ruger LC9. Mercer is considered armed and dangerous and should only be contacted by law enforcement, the release stated.

He was last seen in a 1990s Subaru Impreza hatchback with faded red paint. The driver of the vehicle, whose identity is unknown, is described as a 17- to 20-year-old male.

"The Weld County Sheriff's Office is concerned about Mercer and is looking for any information regarding his location," the release stated.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimeshurt.com.

The Tribune does not typically publish the names of juveniles who are subjects of police stories. However, the sheriff's office made Mercer's identity public as part of the effort to locate him.