Weld County’s Christmas tree suppliers, consumers affected by national tree shortage

Here’s the mean average consumers spent on Christmas trees throughout the years, dating back to 2008.

Consumers nationwide consistently spend more than $1 billion total each year on real, farm-grown Christmas trees, according to data from the National Christmas Tree Association. Price increases on individual trees in recent years are due to a tighter size of harvestable trees, which is a result of farms not planting enough trees during the recession and longtime growers exiting the business.

Susan Pope ordered Christmas trees in July this year.

The owner of Pope Farms Produce and Garden Center, 6501 28th St., has sold Christmas trees for about 12 years as a way to earn some extra cash in the slower winter months.

She usually waits until September to order trees, but she knew she couldn't wait that long if she wanted to get enough for this year's high demand, thanks to a national shortage.

"I had to start early and pay for everything upfront," she said.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there is a tighter supply of harvestable Christmas trees nationwide, jacking up the price of trees about 5 percent to 10 percent.

The smaller supply is due to fewer trees being planted seven to 10 years ago during the recession, when people weren't quite feeling the Christmas spirit.

On average, it takes about one year for a tree to grow one foot, according to John Windsor, who owns Windsors' Christmas Trees in Windsor with his wife, Janice.

That's why there aren't a lot of tall trees to go around this holiday season — in addition to farmers leaving the industry and the decreasing popularity in owning a Christmas tree farm. It's hard work, and the reward isn't always financially comfortable, John said.

"There are a lot of crops that make more money than Christmas trees," John said. "There was a Christmas tree farmer in Colorado Springs who switched to llamas because that made more money than (selling) trees."

Pope said on top of the national shortage, Nick's Evergreens closed its wholesale side of business this year, ultimately causing trouble for a lot of local retailers. The Denver-based wholesaler provided a lot of Christmas tree sellers in the area the trees they needed to meet the demand of their communities.

"They always had loads of trees, so if you were 20 or 50 trees short, you could just get them from Nick's," she said, "and now, you can't."

Sean O'Brien, store manager for Lowe's, 2400 47th Ave., said the home improvement store is feeling the lack of tree availability this year, too. The 7- to 9-foot trees in the store's garden center are where the national shortage is felt most, similar to Pope, who said her 8- to 11-foot trees will likely sell out quickest.

"We did receive a few less trees this year compared to last year, but (it's) not a game changer," O'Brien said. "The quality of the product received has been outstanding and well-received by our customers this holiday season here in Greeley."

O'Brien said he's expecting to sell out of fresh-cut trees before Dec. 20 due to the high demand and smaller supply. On the other side, Pope said she'll likely have enough trees to last her through Christmas Eve. She pre-ordered about 825 Christmas trees in the summer, ranging from 3-feet to 15-feet tall, preparing for the shortage and Nick's closing. She has more than half of them left, she said, which are sourced from all over: Oregon, Michigan and North Carolina, to name a few.

Pope said she's noticed the price for trees slightly creep up over the past two years, but they really shot up this year — anywhere from $6 to $10 per tree, she said. But she's noticed that if residents want a real tree, they don't mind spending the extra few bucks for a real one, because of high holiday spirits.

"We have families come in, and their kids are excited," she said. "It's fun to be on this end of it this time of year."

The Windsors have been letting customers pick out and chop down their own trees since the 1980s, and this year was officially their last season. John said their 170 tagged trees this year were sold out by the first weekend in December. But Janice said most customers who visited the farm over the decades were mainly there for the experience, not necessarily the quality of trees. That was the couple's favorite part of their business.

"The reward is not financial for us, but getting to see families and provide an environment that (parents) can enjoy with their kids," Janice said.