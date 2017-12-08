Weld deputies find more than 50 grams of meth on woman as they book her into jail

While booking a woman into jail on a parole violation Thursday evening, Weld County Sheriff's deputies found a variety of drugs on her person, including more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from Cpl. Francisco Saucedo, Nadine Caldera, 41, had multiple baggies of a crystalline white substance on her person. When deputies examined the substances, they discovered 51.8 grams of what they believe is meth, and 1.7 grams of cocaine, according to the release. They also discovered 18 pills, including opioids and muscle relaxers.

In addition to being booked into the jail on suspicion of the original charge, deputies added four new drug charges to the list Caldera may face.

The Weld District Attorney's office has until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to file those charges against Caldera.