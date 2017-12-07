Weld deputies seek public’s help in finding people they believe are involved in a string of cattle panel thefts

Weld County Sheriff's deputies have arrested one man in connection with — and believe other people are involved in — a series of cattle panel thefts that has stretched on for months.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by Cpl. Francisco Saucedo of the Weld County Sheriff's office, deputies Monday evening arrested Steven Herrera, 42, after they pulled him over for a traffic violation near the intersection of Weld County Road 6 and U.S. 85. They found six cattle panels loaded in the bed of his pickup. He was booked into the Weld County Jail without further incident, and is scheduled to appear in court 9 a.m. Dec. 15.

Cattle panels are a type of ranching equipment made of metal piping. Since May, the release states, 350 cattle panels have been stolen throughout the county. In total, they are worth $70,000, according to the release. The missing panels are 5 feet high by 10 feet long, and are painted red.

Deputies believe other people are involved in the string of thefts, though, and are asking for the public's help in finding them. Anyone with information can contact the Weld County Sheriff's office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.