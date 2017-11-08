Weld elections staff counts ballots in record time thanks to new equipment

Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes said this year’s coordinated election results will be certified the week of Thanksgiving.

Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes has some final checking to do, but she's fairly confident her staff set an Election Day record, getting ballots counted faster than ever thanks to new equipment for which Koppes campaigned hard.

Koppes filed an emergency request this past spring for $500,000 in new voting equipment, including new touch screen voting equipment and new electronic ballot counting machines.

Although it took a few more meetings than Koppes would have liked, she eventually got her equipment. And now, after her staff's first election with the equipment, Koppes says it was well worth it.

"It was an extremely good investment, absolutely," Koppes said.

Election staffers were able to complete a box of 600 ballots in 17 minutes, on average. When the clerk's office first started centralized counting, a box took an hour to count.

On top of the new, faster counting machine, which lets staff stack 100 ballots at a time instead of hand-feeding one ballot at a time, the clerk's office employed a new adjudication process. That's the process by which election judges determine voter intent on ballots that feature, for example, two marks or a scratched out selection.

"The adjudication process worked out so well," Koppes said. "We ended up having less than 100 duplicates. This new equipment saved time in all of the processes."

In all, clerk staff has counted 48,865 ballots, slightly less than the last coordinated election in 2015. Off-year elections typically feature much lower turnout, as last year's presidential election featured 138,792 counted ballots.

Koppes said it's always beneficial to try new equipment in smaller elections, but she's still happy with her staff's effort.

"I'm extremely proud of my staff in how they were able to learn the new equipment and train election judges," Koppes said. "I give huge kudos to my election staff, and the judges as well."

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.