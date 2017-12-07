Weld jury convicts former GOP chairman accused of voter fraud, forgery

A Weld District Court jury turned in two convictions in the case of a former Colorado Republican Party chairman accused of voter fraud by filling out his ex-wife's ballot and mailing it in.

Jury members deliberated for about four hours after attorneys on both sides in the case of Steve Curtis, 57, delivered their about two hours of closing arguments Thursday. Curtis, who served as chairman of the Colorado Republican Party from 1997-99 was found guilty of voter fraud and forgery. In October 2016, he filled out a ballot delivered to his Firestone house, which was addressed to his ex-wife and forged her signature. She and Curtis had been separated for months by that point, though, and she was living in South Carolina at the time. He faces up to three years in prison, although Weld District Court Judge Julie Hoskins said probation is more likely.

Throughout the trial and on the witness stand, Curtis claimed he was in a diabetic blackout when he filled out the ballot and did not remember the incident for months. He claimed he was blacking out often during the closing months of 2016 and had no intention of forging his ex-wife's signature.

Yet, said Tate Costin, the case's prosecutor, Curtis himself admitted he was working between 80- and 95-hour weeks at three jobs, including as a talk show host on the conservative radio station KLZ-AM 560 — and in that capacity, just a few weeks before he filled out his wife's ballot, he blamed the issue of voter fraud on the "Democratic agenda," Costin said. He also was raising six kids, managing their home school schedules, and working to sell both his home and his parents' home. It was unlikely, she said, he would be able to function at that intellectual level if he blacked out as often and severely as he claimed, she said.

"He remembers specifics about almost everything else," Costin said. "He remembers so many details — the only thing he doesn't remember is the time period in which he committed two crimes."

Christopher Gregory, Curtis' attorney, pointed out that Curtis had everything to lose by committing voter fraud — as both a political talk show host and an agent who traded stocks on behalf of clients.

"No normal thinking person would have put themselves in that position," Gregory told the jury. "Ultimately the government is asking you to convict Mr. Curtis of having an unregulated medical condition. He did not have enough awareness to understand the result of his conduct. Steven Curtis is not guilty."

After two hours of argument, Costin left the jury with a simple statement.

"Steven Curtis got caught committing crimes that offended our system, and he came up with a story that doesn't make any sense," she said.

It was a sentiment Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke echoed after the verdict was handed down, calling the diabetic defense "unfortunate."

"The fact of the matter is, he broke the law," Rourke said. "If you try to defraud and influence the system, you will be held accountable."

Curtis refused to answer questions as he left the courtroom Thursday afternoon.