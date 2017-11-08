Weld voters’ decision complicates Weld Commissioner Cozad’s ethics complaint

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is scheduled to determine its jurisdiction in the ethics complaint against Weld County Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad on Dec. 21.

Weld County Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad's fight against ethics complaints may have gotten a little more complex after voters approved a change to the Weld County Charter that could put Cozad's case squarely within the jurisdiction of the state's Independent Ethics Commission.

In a complaint filed by a Johnstown resident July 20, Cozad is accused of improperly accepting a gift after attending a North Colorado Medical Center fundraiser in late January. At the fundraiser, Cozad, along with her husband, was a guest of Noble Energy, which later had business before county commissioners.

The complaint was filed with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission, and a portion of Cozad's response to the complaint was that the commission had no jurisdiction in Weld County, which is a home rule county with its own rules on ethics and conflicts of interest.

But that was then. Now, Weld County voters overwhelmingly approved Ballot Question 1B 73.12 percent to 26.88 percent. The measure shifted responsibility for ethics and conflicts of interest concerns to the state from the Weld County Council, leaving the door open that Cozad's argument may now be moot.

The Independent Ethics Commission invited Cozad, complainant Ellen Delorenzo, as well as others to file briefs regarding the commission's jurisdiction on the matter. That decision was made last month, though.

Commission Executive Director Dino Ioannides said he imagines the parties may raise that same issue, but he said he couldn't comment or speculate about the commission's jurisdicitional judgment prior to the commission's opportunity to consider the matter. It will do so Dec. 21.

Weld County Attorney Bruce Barker sent a memo to commissioners analyzing the impact of Ballot Question 1B's passage, but the county won't share that memo until it goes out to county staff.

When asked about Cozad's case, Barker said he thinks the jurisdiction question would relate to the time of the event rather than the present time, when the commission is hearing the Cozad case.

Cozad, who previously represented herself in the case, has hired a lawyer, and she said she hasn't had a chance to review the implications of 1B with her lawyer.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.