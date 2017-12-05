Windsor Chamber of Commerce to hold Pelican on the Perch holiday shopping event

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce will hold a Pelican on the Perch holiday shopping event through Dec. 20.

Although Windsor pelicans are flying home for the winter, 15 will be hidden around local businesses during the holidays, according to a news release from the chamber.

Each pelican will have a trivia question about Windsor. Residents can fill out an answer sheet and return it to the Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St., for a chance to win a holiday gift basket that is valued at more than $1,500, according to the chamber.

The following businesses are participating, and answer sheets can be picked up at all of them:

» Official Fitness, 1297 Main St., Suite 1.

» Northern Colorado Orthodontics, 1295 Main St., Suite 4.

» Brain Balance, 1555 Main St., Suite A-6.

» Knowledge Bound, 1290 Main St.

» Li'l Flower Shop, 417 Main St.

» Tan 360, 1525 Main St., Suite B-6.

» A E I Gifts and Studio, 503 Main St.

» Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.

» Coren Printing, 631 Birch St., Suite A.

» Windsor Veterinary Clinic, 415 Main St.

» Manweiler Appliance, 414 Main St., Suite B.

» The Bottled Olive, 1550 Main St., Suite 130.

» Safeway, 1535 Main St.

» Heroes and Horrors Games, 1215 Main St., Suite B.