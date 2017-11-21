Windsor Charter Academy removes bathroom cameras

For more information about Windsor Charter Academy, go to http://www.windsorcharteracademy.org .

Windsor Charter Academy administrators said they meant to protect their students when cameras were placed in four bathrooms in the charter academy high school, but after more investigation and conversations with parents, the school removed them.

According to a Nov. 10 Facebook post, the surveillance cameras were a proactive measure, meant to address potential bullying or other student activity. The decision to remove the cameras came from Title IX, the post from Executive Director Rebecca Teeples stated.

Because Title IX says only private areas can be gender-specific, placing cameras in the wash area of the bathroom and stating it was a public space meant the hand-washing stations were open to any gender.

That wasn't the original intent, Teeples said in the post, so the cameras were taken offline Nov. 10 and were taken down in the following week.

“Every decision we make, we make to make sure our students are as safe as possible in our school,” Rebecca TeeplesWCA Executive Director

The post maintains student privacy was addressed because of the floor-to-ceiling stalls installed in the bathroom, but the school did not intend for all the hand washing stations inside the bathrooms to be open to male and female-identifying students.

Recommended Stories For You

"Our intent was to protect our students in areas that are hard to (see)," Teeples said.

Trevor Garrett, who has three children in the Windsor Charter Academy schools and was upset when he learned about the cameras, said he understood the school did not have malicious intent in placing the cameras in the bathrooms.

His children will continue to attend the school, he said, and he is satisfied with the decision to take the cameras down.

"I appreciate what the school has done for my kids," Garrett said.

Garrett also said he appreciated the school listening to parent concerns. Teeples said the same in her post written to parents.

"This recent experience has taught us many things, but most importantly, it has fostered rich dialogue," she said.