Windsor crossing guard struck by car near Skyview Elementary
November 17, 2017
A Windsor crossing guard was struck by a car near Skyview Elementary School Friday morning.
The Windsor Police Department responded to the collision around 9 a.m., and the crossing guard was transported to the hospital, according to Lt. Craig Dodd.
A vehicle was moving southbound on Pine Drive and made a left turn onto Stone Mountain Drive, when, according to Dodd, the car clipped a crossing guard who was in the road.
Dodd said the crossing guard appeared to be in good condition after being transported to a Banner Health medical center in Fort Collins.
The incident remains under investigation by the Windsor Police Department.