Windsor Edward Jones office to serve as Toys for Tots drop-off location

Greg Backhaus, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Windsor, will use his office as a drop-off location for this year's is supporting the Marine Corp Reserves Toys for Tots toy drive.

Residents can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 1298 Main St., to help children in need in the area during regular business hours through Monday, Dec. 18, according to a news release from Edward Jones.

"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Backhaus said in the release. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."

For more information, go to http://www.edwardjones.com.