Windsor family photographer wins Tribune’s Click! Weld County photo contest with her own kids

To see more winners from this year’s contest, click here .

Click! Weld County photo contest judges selected Chelsea Ellingson’s “Sunflower Picking” for this year’s Best in Show. Ellingson will be awarded a $100 Visa gift card.

Chelsea Ellingson loves photographing her kids on their birthdays so much it has become an 11-year family tradition. When she wanted to shoot her daughter Odell for her seventh birthday, Ellingson found a field of towering sunflowers was the perfect spot.

"I see sunflowers all over northern Colorado and Weld County," Ellingson said. "I think it's a good representation of some of the natural elements that you would find in this area."

So when the professional photographer found out about the Click! Weld County photo contest, Ellingson recalled that photoshoot for Odell's seventh birthday.

"Sunflower Picking" won Best in Show this year, out of the 127 photographs submitted to the Tribune's annual photo contest. She took the photo in a lot northwest of her home in Windsor. Typically, the empty lot offers little beauty. But the yellow flowers conquered the field and created the perfect spot for Odell's birthday shoot. Ellingson spent about half an hour with her daughter among the sunflowers. In addition to winning the award for best overall photo, Ellingson also won the Parks and Open Space category with a photo of her son Linus, titled "Wildling Runner."

Ellingson started photographing her children for their birthdays when she ran out of photos for a slideshow for her oldest child's first birthday.

"A few days before her birthday, I took a few photos of her around the house to try to capture her personality," Ellingson said.

Recommended Stories For You

Eleven years and three more children later, Ellingson still photographs her kids a few days before their birthdays. And the four children love it.

"It gives them so much self confidence," Ellingson said. "We'll go out and pick out new clothes and just make a fun day of it."

She also helps other families capture the important moments of their kids' lives.

Ellingson started her own photography business four years ago. She calls it Chelsea Ellingson Photography. Ellingson got into photography after spending her summers in her uncle's tiny studio in downtown Salida.

Ellingson used her music education degree from the University of Northern Colorado to teach in Windsor. She said she stopped teaching because photography gave her the flexibility to work and spend time with the little ones. She is going to teach again this spring, but she will still continue photographing families.

She prefers to shoot her family portraits, newborn shoots and high school senior photos in northern Colorado's year-round beauty, taking as many photos outside as she can in areas such as Windsor's Eastman Park or everywhere along the Poudre River in Greeley.

On Nov. 19, Ellingson took her oldest daughter, Chloe, to Eastman Park for her 11th birthday photo shoot. Chloe asked her mom to take her back to a tree with gnarled roots in Eastman Park, where Ellingson photographed Chloe almost exactly six years ago.

"She wore a long white skirt and looked absolutely beautiful sitting on the roots of the tree," Ellingson said.