Windsor Middle School students encourage Windsor residents to loudly celebrate Veterans Day

Schools across the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District celebrated Veterans Day in different ways. For more information about the district, go to weldre4.org .

Loud car horns pierced the air near downtown Windsor Friday morning, but it wasn't because drivers were stuck in traffic or frustrated with each other.

They were honking their support of eighth-graders who stood in front of Windsor Middle School holding signs thanking U.S. military veterans for their service.

Travis Finning, one of the eighth-graders, said he and other students were showing their appreciation despite the chilly morning air.

"It's the least we could do," he said, waving at a car that honked as it passed.

Several students said they have had family members in the military, but they were standing outside the school for all veterans in the area, they said. Teachers said many students even took their signs home to make sure they were finished before Friday's event. All morning, different grade levels brought their signs outside to hold up.

Josh Cox, a social studies teacher at the middle school, said he began the tradition three years ago. In class, he talks about the sacrifices veterans have made, including being outside in all kinds of weather. Although they were only holding their signs for about 20 minutes at a time, Cox said having students stand outside in below-freezing weather gave them at least some idea of sacrifice.

"It's a nice little recognition that we know they did so much for us, so we want to come out here and do a little something for them," he said.

And Windsor residents seemed to enjoy the sight, Cox said. One group earlier Friday morning counted 355 honks.

"And it's nice for them (students) to see the community appreciates them," Cox said, chuckling as two more cars honked their horns and students cheered.