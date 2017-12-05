Windsor named third safest city in Colorado

Windsor was recently named the third safest city in Colorado by safehome,org, using factors like population, citizen to officer ratio and the number of violent and property crimes.

The ranking comes shortly after Windsor was named the best place to raise a family in Colorado.

Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said he was happy to hear about the ranking.

But the town, Klimek said, actually has a low percentage of officers to citizens, so the police department relies on community members to collaborate with the department.

The town board has authorized the department to add several new positions in 2018, and eventually the department may ask for additional positions. Klimek said the department will need to continue growing as the town does.

"Windsor isn't a sleepy little hamlet anymore," he said.

For now, the department will focus on collaborating with the community, Klimek said. One recent step in community education and crime prevention, he said, was the addition of a school resource officer, Chris Darcy.

"We're trying to be a little more direct in our approach," Klimek said.

The best thing residents can do to continue helping the department, and to make Windsor continue to be one of Colorado's safest towns, is to stay vigilant and active, Klimek said.

"Call us when you observe things of a suspicious nature," he said. "One of Windsor's strengths is the number of people who are willing to reach out and continue to be our eyes and ears."