Windsor Police Department holds Santa Cops Toy Drive

The Windsor Police Department will hold its annual Weld County Santa Cops toy drive through Jan. 9.

The Weld County Santa Cops program provides gifts to children with families facing challenging financial circumstances, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. Families are referred by law enforcement agencies, Weld County schools, Weld County Probation, and the Weld County Department of Human Services.

"Through Santa Cops, we're able to provide a Christmas to families who might not have been able to otherwise," said Richard Klimek, Windsor Chief of Police, in the release.

The Windsor Police Department encourages the community to bring gifts — new, unwrapped, and in original packaging — to drop-off locations , including the following:

» Grandview Elementary School, 1583 Grand Ave.

» Mountain View Elementary School, 810 3rd St.

Recommended Stories For You

» Skyview Elementary School, 1000 Stone Mountain Drive

» Tozer Elementary School, 501 Oak St.

» Windsor Charter Academy School, 680 Academy Ct.

» Windsor Charter Academy School (Middle and High), 810 Automation Drive

» Windsor Middle School, 900 Main St.

» Windsor High School, 1100 Main St.

» The Good Samaritan Society at Water Valley, 805 Compassion Drive

For more information or to provide monetary gifts to the program can be made year-round by calling the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400.