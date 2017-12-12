Windsor residents oppose rezoning, board approves ordinance

A second reading of the zoning ordinance that will allow apartments to be built on the northeast side of the Fairgrounds Avenue and Crossroads Boulevard, as well as the designs for the apartments and nearby businesses, will come before the Windsor Town Board at a later date.

The Windsor Town Board approved the first reading of an ordinance that will allow apartments to be built on the northeast side of the Fairgrounds Avenue and Crossroads Boulevard, despite 20 nearby residents who spoke against the plan.

The ordinance, if the second reading is approved, will change the zoning of part of the property from light industrial to multi-family.

Lind said the apartments will be geared toward young professionals, ranging in price depending on the number of bedrooms, possibly up to $2,000 a month. Lind said his tentative plan calls for 400 apartments. More specific plans are still going through the planning department process and will be brought before the town board at a later date, said Paul Hornbeck, a senior planner with the town of Windsor.

Residents who spoke against the ordinance at Monday night's board meeting cited safety, property values and traffic as reasons they believed the town board should not approve the rezoning. The residents, all of whom said they owned homes near the planned apartments, also said they believe multi-family housing will cause more crime.

“People want to live in Windsor. There’s just not much opportunities.”Martin LindDeveloper, owner of property

Chris Payne, a nearby resident, said he felt high-density housing did not belong next to the $600,000-$1 million homes along Highland Meadows Parkway.

"Obviously if we have a lower-end apartment complex come in here, that's going to bring in even a lower-end of people in to make it affordable," he said.

Most who spoke agreed, including Mike Kimiecik, who said he moved away from his home of 25 years because too many apartments came to the area. Kimiecik said after the meeting he wouldn't be opposed to the complex, but he felt it would not fit in the location.

Martin Lind, a longtime developer and the owner of the property, and Hornbeck said apartment homes on the site would fit with the board's strategic plan, which calls for a diversity of housing options in Windsor.

"People want to live in Windsor," Lind said. "There's just not much opportunities."

Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said he has not noticed additional crime in apartment building areas of Windsor, and said most repeat calls are to single-family homes.

After hearing complaints from residents at a Planning Commission meeting, Lind moved the complex farther from Highland Meadows Parkway in his design. While many residents said they appreciated the gesture, they remained opposed to the rezoning.

Many residents also said they chose to purchase their homes in the area because of the neighboring light industrial land, and said they would prefer industrial development and semi-trailer traffic to the traffic about 400 apartments will generate.

When making the motion to approve the rezoning of the property, Windsor Town Board member Cindy Scheuerman said the proposal fit with the town's 2016 Comprehensive Plan. The board approved the first reading of the ordinance unanimously, although board member Myles Baker was absent. While some residents, most of whom live in Baker's district, believed the timing was insidious, Baker said at a previous work session he believed postponing the issue again because of his absence would only serve to cause more frustration among residents.