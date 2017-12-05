Windsor residents say improved internet speeds a need in the community

Windsor is seeking public feedback on current internet service and needs in the community, both through public meetings and online surveys, as part of a broadband feasibility study. For more information, or to access the surveys, go to windsorgov.com/broadband .

Bettina and Ken Stutzman often sit in front of their computers quietly pleading the internet to work faster.

Both work frequently from home in Steeplechase, a neighborhood of about 200 homes in Windsor, and both need the internet to do their jobs. Ken works as a consultant for web design, as well as electrical and computer engineering, and Bettina has to remotely access a different server to do her job.

"We can get by in the evenings, but when it impacts your job, it becomes a pretty big deal," he said.

They and several residents from the neighborhood attended last week's public broadband meeting. More than 15 residents at the meeting in the Windsor Community Recreation Center said they experience slower speeds than was advertised by their providers. Those who live in Steeplechase represented a good chunk of that crowd.

David Anich, also a resident of Steeplechase, said one of the biggest challenges facing residents of the area is they only have one option for a provider, Rise Broadband. After facing continuous difficulty with download speeds, Steeplechase residents said they have petitioned Century Link to come to their neighborhood, but the provider has so far chosen not to do so.

Ken Stutzman said the company cited a lack of residents in Steeplechase, not enough, they said, to make it worth the money to bring Century Link in. This is why they're in support of Windsor and Greeley providing a government option to broadband. Dianne Cruz, a consultant with NEO Connect, conducted several public meetings last week on behalf of the town of Windsor, and has also been working with Greeley. Both communities have begun a joint broadband feasibility study, to see how they can best serve residents and businesses and provide high internet speeds.

Slow speed isn't the only problem residents face. Anich said almost every time the wind blows, their internet vanishes.

Water Valley residents said their area also experiences slow speeds, even though residents have several options for providers.

Officials hope the study, which will cost Greeley $50,000 and Windsor $35,000, will provide a clear picture of the need, feasibility and cost of broadband.

Greeley voters opted out of a 2005 state statute that prohibits cities from providing broadband service this November, something Cruz said many cities and counties across Colorado have done. While Windsor residents have not seen the issue on the ballot, Kelly Houghteling, assistant to the town manager in Windsor, said they may, depending on the results of the study.

Cruz attended the Windsor Town Board work session Monday night, to tell the board of her findings. The meetings, which included sessions with Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue, Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, Clearview Library District and Windsor Police Department, showed her the town may have options to partner with those local districts.

An online survey is another option for residents to provide feedback, Cruz said. So far, 383 people have taken the survey. Although it will remain open for another month, Cruz said preliminary results show 51 percent of respondents think the government should provide broadband.

During the survey, internet speeds of the resident are tested, and Cruz said 49.5 percent of speed tests fell below the Federal Communications Commission standard.

The broadband study will likely take about six months to complete, Cruz said, and her company will provide some recommendations to the board.

Those could include public/private partnerships or setting up broadband as a town utility.

Whatever the town decides, Ken Stutzman just hopes some attention on the issue might lead to better internet service, so he can get some work done.