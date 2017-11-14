Windsor Severance Fire Rescue may need new station as Windsor growth threatens to eclipse resources

» If the project is approved, a timeline for completion would be created and a new agreement drafted between the town and the department.

» If the letter is approved, a feasibility study would be completed by the first quarter of 2019.

» Enter into a letter of agreement with the town of Windsor to allow Windsor Severance Fire Rescue to conduct a feasibility study of the property at Colo. 257 and Crossroads Boulevard on the southeast corner. A letter is currently being drafted, and the department hopes the town will approve one in the near future.

According to a presentation from Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the following are some next steps for the department:

Windsor Fire-Rescue has three fire stations. Station 1 is at 100 N. 7th St. in Windsor, Station 2 at 9 Timber Ridge Parkway in Severance, and Station 3 at 7790 REA Parkway in the Larimer County portion of Windsor. Officials say a fourth station in south Windsor will soon be needed.

Jim Hays walked through Station 1 of Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Friday afternoon, pointing with pride at the many historic photos that line the walls.

"That's where the station used to be," he said, pointing to a photo of what is now T&T Tire.

When Hays first started with Windsor Severance Fire Rescue as a volunteer in 1989, there was only one station, and it was based out of what is now T&T Tire at 728 Main St. in Windsor. The department had no employees when he joined. He worked at Packaging Corporation of America, a job he said gave him the freedom to leave for emergency calls when he needed to.

When calls began to increase, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue began to hire employees, Hays is now employed by the department. He provides support services at all the stations, meaning he does things such as shovel snow and keep all the equipment running smoothly.

Windsor continued to grow, and now there are three stations, not just one, and the department grew with it: Each time he helped the department move and grow, Hays said it was just like moving into a new home.

"At first we've got all this room, then we move things in and it's like 'Where'd all the room go?'" he said.

Now fire officials believe the department needs to grow again to keep up with Windsor.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Chief Herb Brady, Fire Marshal Sandi Friedrichsen and Operations Chief Mike Blackwill attended the Nov. 6 Windsor Town Board work session to present an idea for a fourth fire station.

It would be located on a few acres of land east of Colo. 257 near Crossroads Boulevard. The Great Western Industrial Park recently donated the land to the town, Brady said, and Brady and others asked the town board to consider giving the land to the fire department for a new station.

The location would be ideal, Brady said, because the southern portion of Windsor falls outside of the other three stations' five-minute response time, a goal set by the department. Calls for service in the area have risen as well, as new industrial and residential developments move into the area. Hays said a fourth station would also be below the train tracks, so responders would be less likely to have to go around a train to reach a call in south Windsor.

Calls for service throughout the department have obviously increased. When he started, there were 300 calls a year. Last year it responded to more than 2,500 calls for service.

The department has been able to keep up with the calls, Brady said, in part because it added two stations to the district since 2010. Adding a new station would be another step in keeping response times down, as the department expects to see more than 3,000 calls this year.

What Brady called a "domino effect" would also be impacted by a new station. If firefighters at Station 1 are called out, Brady said, other stations have to be prepared to cover Station 1's usual area. With 37 percent of the department's calls happening at the same time as other calls, other stations often have to send trucks and ambulances to other areas of Windsor, risking a longer response time as they work to cover larger areas.

Those extra minutes could be a matter of life or death. If a person has a heart attack, Brady said, their chance of survival decreases by about 10 percent with each minute that passes. Fires spread quickly, Brady said, and could move from one spot to consuming a room in minutes.

Although no plans have been drawn up, Brady said a fourth station would likely be between the size of Station 2 and Station 1. Like the other stations, Station 4 would likely have kitchen space, bedrooms, a conference room that could be rented by the public and a large garage area for vehicle storage.

As Hays drove from Station 1, at 100 N. 7th St., to Station 2, 9 Timber Ridge Parkway in Severance, he pointed to fully developed neighborhoods that were once agricultural fields.

But a lot of what he loves about the town hasn't changed. Hays's family left Windsor for a time, after he went to Windsor Middle School, but he was eager to come back.

One of his favorite things about the stations, he said, is sitting on the upper level during lunchtime and looking out over the mountains, watching a snowstorm roll in. If one does, of course, Hays will head out early to plow paths at each station for emergency responders.

Having a fourth station, he said, would be helpful enough that he won't mind having to spend a little extra time behind the wheel of a plow.