Windsor-Severance School Board honored as one of two All-State Boards

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education was honored by the Colorado Association of School Boards for pacesetting performance in 2016-17, according to a news release from the district.

At its 2017 annual convention, the Colorado Association of School Boards recognized the Windsor-Severance board for modeling sustained excellence. The Colorado Association of School Boards lauded the school board for engaging constituents, developing shared vision, sustaining policies and plans for increasing student achievement, making decisions with sound reasoning and strong ethics, continually improving board effectiveness, and displaying excellence in responding to challenges and issues, according to the release.

"Being recognized as an All-State Board by CASB is an honor," said Tempy Bowman, Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District board president in the release. "I am most proud that we were recognized for powerful constituent and community engagement, as that is something that is very important to every school board member. Our community plays an enormous role in the success of our students and teachers. As a school board, we are consistently humbled by all that the community does for our district."

The Colorado Association of School Boards judges affirmed the school board's ongoing efforts to strengthen its governing team, hold a high bar for measured and accountable leadership, be strategic in its actions and focus on success for all students, according to the release.

"We are fortunate to have such a dedicated school board," said Dan Seegmiller, Windsor-Severance Re-4 district superintendent in the release. "The CASB award is well deserved. It's an important recognition of five people who volunteer their time to benefit the students in our community."

Superintendent Seegmiller also said Windsor-Severance school board members do much more than attend board meetings.

"Our board members are regularly in our schools and out in the community talking to students and parents about their experiences and what is important to them," he said in the release. "This is especially important as we build for the future."

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District shares the 2016-17 All-State Boards award with Estes Park.