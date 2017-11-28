Windsor-Severance School District to hold kindergarten information and registration nights

Windsor-Severance School District to hold kindergarten information, registration nights

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District will hold information and registration nights for the 2018-19 school year.

Incoming students, according to a news release from the district, will need to be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2018 to register.

All meetings will be held at the student's boundary school. During the information night parents can meet the teachers and learn about the district's kindergarten programs, full time options, schedules, lunches and more. The districts asks parents to bring their student's birth certificate and immunization record to registration night.

The schedules for information and registration nights are as follows, according to the release:

 Range View Elementary

Recommended Stories For You

Information Night: 6:30-7 p.m. Jan. 30

Registration Night: 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 5

 Grandview Elementary

Information Night: 6:30-7 p.m. Jan. 30

Registration: 3:30- 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6

 Tozer Primary:

Information Night: 6-6:30 p.m. Jan. 30

Registration: 3:30-6 p.m. Feb.5

 Skyview Elementary:

Information Night: 6-6:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Registration Night: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 30

The district asks parents to call their student's school directly with any questions.