Windsor Town Board names Patti Garcia acting town manager

The Windsor Town Board has named Patti Garcia as the acting town manager.

Windsor officials announced the decision in a news release Wednesday morning. Kelly Arnold resigned from the position Nov. 21.

Garcia has been the town clerk for nine years and will continue to act in both roles, according to town communications manager Katie VanMeter.

Garcia earned a bachelor's degree in 2013 from Ashford University. She serves as past president of the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association.