Windsor Town Board to consider guidelines for crosswalk placement in Windsor

» Pedestrians must allow vehicles adequate time to stop before crossing the street.

» Stay on sidewalks whenever possible: If there is no sidewalk, walk on the far side of the road facing traffic.

» Walk in safe places: Use crosswalks when crossing the street. If no crosswalk is available, be sure to find the most well-lit spot on the road to cross. Look for large gaps in traffic to make a safe crossing.

» Do not pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. They have stopped to allow pedestrians to pass or to make sure the way is clear.

» When stopped at a crosswalk, allow enough room between the vehicle and the crosswalk, so other drivers can see the pedestrians you have stopped for.

» Follow the posted speed limits: It is even more important in areas, such as school zones and on neighborhood streets. Pedestrians can appear suddenly.

» Be alert: Look out for pedestrians at all times. Pedestrians, especially younger ones, are not always where they should be or where drivers expect them to be. Remain vigilant at all times.

The Windsor Town Board will soon consider adopting guidelines for where to place crosswalks around Windsor. According to the town of Windsor’s website, the following are some safety tips for drivers and pedestrians:

The town of Windsor often receives comments from the public on crosswalks, and in response the engineering department has worked to develop a set of guidelines for them.

Dennis Wagner, director of engineering for the town of Windsor, told the Windsor Town Board at Monday night's work sessions that traffic and pedestrians are the main deciding factors in whether or not to put a crosswalk in place at any given intersection.

Currently, he said, the town does not have a specific set of criteria as to the number of cars or pedestrians needed for one, which makes it challenging for staff to respond to resident complaints.

After looking at other area crosswalk guidelines, Wagner called on Bill Fox, of Fox, Tuttle, Hernandez Transportation Groupn and who worked to develop guidelines in Boulder.

Windsor has more than 100 crosswalks currently, but the town's engineering department plans to study intersections residents have identified to decide where new ones may be needed.

Kelly Arnold, Windsor's town manager, said he recommends the process take place over a three-month period in the spring. Fox said spring and fall are the best times to examine intersections because school is in session and pedestrians are more likely to walk outside when the temperature is warmer.

Windsor Town Board member Ken Bennett recommended the board put some funding in the town's budget to allow for construction of crosswalks where the study determines they are needed.

The discussion came shortly after an incident at a crosswalk, near Skyview Elementary School. A vehicle was moving southbound on Pine Drive and made a left turn onto Stone Mountain Drive when, according to the Windsor Police Department the car clipped a crossing guard who was in the road. The crossing guard was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries. Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek told the board the incident was due to the driver not paying attention, not because there were not signs in place for the pedestrian crossing.

Klimek said crosswalks are important to help drivers pay attention and be on the lookout for pedestrians, although those at fault in motor vehicle and pedestrian collisions can be the driver or the pedestrian, and both are at fault about half the time, he said.

The guidelines will be brought before the board for approval as soon as they can be finalized, Arnold said.