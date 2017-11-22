Windsor Town Manager resigns after 10 years in position

Windsor Town Manager Kelly Arnold resigned, effective Nov. 21, according to a news release from the town government.

"The decision to resign was made in agreement with Town Board," Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez said in the release. "This administrative change was made to position Windsor for success as we continue to grow and evolve as a regional leader."

Arnold has been Town Manager of Windsor since May of 2007. A former city manager of Grand Junction, Arnold served as the interim town manager in Windsor after Rod Wensing's resignation in December 2006.

The Town Board will begin work to appoint an interim Town Manager, as well as a new Town Manager, according to the release.

"During this transition, I want to assure our community that it will be business as usual for town operations," Melendez said. "Our staff will continue to provide the high level of customer service for which we are known."

Town officials did not release information Wednesday about what prompted Arnold's resignation.