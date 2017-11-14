Windsor veterans, high school seniors and Medal of Honor recipient and honored at Veterans Day event

For more information about events at Windsor High School, like the Veterans Day celebration held Friday, go to whs.weldre4.org .

Lori Winter, a senior at Windsor High School, was 12 years old when she first visited Arlington National Cemetery.

She stood with her mom at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier when she announced her intentions to join the U.S. military.

"It was in that moment that I decided because I wanted to stand for something and love something so much that I was willing to die for it," Winter said.

Friday morning, she thanked the many veterans who gathered in the Windsor High School gym.

"Having you join us for Windsor High School's Veterans Day program is truly an honor," she said.

Winter, one of two class presidents for this year's senior class, and her co-president Meg Zimmerman, spoke to begin the program. Principal Michelle Scallon then introduced the morning's guest speaker, Salvatore Giunta.

Giunta, a Windsor resident, was 18 and working in a Subway shop when he decided to join the U.S. Army, Scallon said. After spending time serving in Europe, Giunta went to Afghanistan.

One night in Oct. 2007, he and his platoon were ambushed. Because Giunta worked quickly to help the members of his platoon and showed heroism and selflessness, Scallon said, he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2010. Giunta became the first living person to be awarded the medal for action during the war in Afghanistan.

Giunta told a room full of WHS students, veterans and community members he was embarrassed when he received the medal because he felt no more deserving than all the men and women he served with.

"We're only as strong as the team we lead," he said.

But Giunta encouraged the listening students to always do their best and never quit trying. Although service sometimes requires sacrifice, he said, it's worth it.

"We can all be of service," he said.

He said U.S. military members don't serve out of a desire for vengeance or out of anger, but out of love and compassion for their country and the people who live there.

Silence fell over the gym as Taps echoed around the room after Giunta spoke. The more than 30 veterans who attended the event then gathered on the bleachers for a photo.

After pictures were finished, Dan Valdez and Jay Stoffer, who both served in Vietnam, said being recognized at this year's event was an honor. What stood out most to them, though, and to Giunta, was the 11 WHS students including Winter who said they plan to enter different branches of the military after graduation.

"You melt my heart," Giunta told them during his speech.

Winter stood proudly with the other students, many of whom have already enlisted. One of the other seniors, Alexia Thomas, said she was 15 years old when she found her purpose. The child of two Marines, Thomas plans to join the Air Force.

Winter said she will join the U.S. Navy, and she is hoping to attend the Naval Academy. As her mom and Scallon held back tears and told her they were proud, Winter thought back to her 12-year-old self, and the decision she made at Arlington.

"Having the opportunity to put on a uniform and stand for something as great as our country ­­— there was no other career that from that point forward," she said.