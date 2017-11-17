Windsor woman arrested on suspicion of heron possession and distribution

A Windsor woman was arrested Friday morning in Windsor on suspicion of heroin possession and distribution.

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, Marissa Solis, 23, was arrested after the Windsor Police Department, Weld County Drug Task Force and Weld County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Foothills Court.

In the release, Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek thanked residents for providing the police department with information related to alleged illicit drug use in the community.

"The heroin and opioid epidemic is not unique to any town," Klimek said in the release. "Criminal drug investigations and prevention efforts require a strong partnership between the police and the community."

Solis is being held at the Weld County Jail. The incident remains under investigation by the Windsor Police Department.

Solice has been charged twice before in cases involving drugs, once each in 2015 and 2016, but the cases were dismissed.