Windsor woman to host craft show for Footsteps to Hope, a women’s cancer support group

Betty Detterer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. She felt alone and scared. Her daughter, Sondra, was diagnosed with breast cancer about 10 months later.

The two started going to a support group in Greeley together. Enough Windsor women were attending the Greeley support group that they decided to form their own, called Footsteps to Hope, in 2004.

Footsteps to Hope, formerly known as Breast Friends, is a support group based in Windsor for women with breast cancer and other forms of female reproductive cancers. They give out heart pillows, quilts and prayer shawls to the women.

Detterer, now 84, helps to sew them. She even knits and crochets items such as afghans, bedspreads, pillows, slippers, and more to sell to raise money for Footsteps to Hope.

She learned to knit when she was a young girl. It was how she, her sister and her mother kept themselves entertained during winter nights on the farm. She learned how to crochet when her kids grew up and left home.

The items are more than a gift. They show that someone cared enough to take the time to hand-make them something.

Members also help each other with housecleaning, yard work, meals and child care after chemotherapy treatments.

Debbie Martin, one of the founders of Footsteps to Hope, said the group exists to offer support that doctors can't.

"Sometimes you just need a friend who's been there," Martin said.

Detterer will host a craft show Saturday and Sunday at her home, 1228 Teakwood Ct. in Windsor. She encourages people to stop by or give her a call at (970) 686-2588. Proceeds will go to Footsteps to Hope.

Detterer felt scared and alone when she was diagnosed in 2000. She hopes to change that for other women.