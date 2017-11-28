Windsor Wonderland continues to grow, bringing Windsor families outside to celebrate the holidays

The winner will be allowed to bring immediate family only with them aboard the train. The winner and their family will enjoy cookies and hot cocoa with Santa right after his arrival in town, and then board the train for a private tour.

Donations of packaged, non-perishable items to the Weld Food Bank can be dropped off at the Windsor Community Recreation Center this week. For every item donated at the Recreation Center, donors will receive a ticket for a chance to win a VIP experience with Santa and a tour of Santa’s train at Windsor Wonderland. The winner will be contacted Friday.

The Great Western Railway of Colorado will transport Santa to Windsor Wonderland on the Yellowstone railcar, which once carried Teddy Roosevelt on his campaign tour.

The Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department will host the Sweaty Sweater Dash at 8 a.m. Saturday. The dash is a 2.25 mile loop around Windsor Lake with prizes for top finishers and the ugliest holiday sweater, as well as a beanie for each participant, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. To register, visit windsorgov.com/recreg or call (970) 674-3500.

During the Windsor Wonderland event, donations will be accepted for the Weld Food Bank and the Weld County Santa Cops program. Attendees are encouraged to bring a packaged, non-perishable item for the food bank and/or a gift — new, unwrapped, and in original packaging — for the respective programs. For more information, go to http://www.windsorgov.com/802/Windsor-Wonderland” ; target=”_blank”>class=”Hyperlink”>http://www.windsorgov.com/802/Windsor-Wonderland .

» 4:45 p.m.: Tree lighting and holiday proclamation by Mayor Kristie Melendez in front of the Train Depot Museum

» Noon-4:30 p.m.: Pictures with Santa in Santa’s tent at Boardwalk Park, hay rides around Boardwalk Park, s’mores by the Boardwalk Park bell, snowball fight and other childrens’ activities on the Train Depot Museum lawn at Boardwalk Park, story time and holiday crafts in the Windsor Art and Heritage Center, Weld Food Bank holiday food drive final drop off, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue fire truck, Santa Cop gift drive at the Windsor Police car, and the Clearview Library District Bookmobile along north 5th Street.

At sunset, the community is invited to gather at Boardwalk Park to enjoy a tree lighting ceremony and caroling in front of the historic Windsor Train Depot Museum.

The event will kick off with the arrival of Santa Claus, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. Great Western Railway will bring Santa from the North Pole by train, arriving at noon at the intersection of 5th and Ash streets. After his arrival, Santa will be available for professional pictures, free of charge, at his tent at Boardwalk Park. The celebration is free and open to the public, and includes holiday activities like hay rides, live holiday performances at the Market Pavilion, kids activities, free hot chocolate and s’mores, and more at Boardwalk Park.

The town of Windsor will host its annual holiday celebration, Windsor Wonderland, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Connie Rutz has been part of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce since 1989, and has watched the many of the events she has worked on grow into what they are today.

Like the Windsor Harvest Festival, which has grown from hundreds to tens of thousands of attendees, the Windsor Wonderland celebration has morphed into a massive celebration, with anywhere between 1,500-2,000 attendees expected this year.

Rutz, an administrative assistant at the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, helped organize the first Windsor Wonderland. While the event is now held downtown in Boardwalk Park to accommodate the many guests, she remembers when fewer than 200 people visited the Banner Health clinic in Windsor when Windsor Wonderland began in the 1990s.

The chamber brought reindeer from another Colorado town for children, many of whom had never seen a reindeer, to stroke their fur. Because the town had snow, a horse-drawn sleigh took families on rides outside the doctor's office, while they waited for Santa's arrival.

The visiting reindeer could not fly, unfortunately, so Rutz said Santa Claus flew into the event in a hospital helicopter.

The clinic staff made cookies and some cider for the families who stopped by.

Soon, she said, the event outgrew the doctor's office where it was held and moved to Pelican Lakes Restaurant.

Each year different pieces were added on, Rutz said, and more people began to help with the festival.

The town of Windsor began helping with the festival, and this year took the reigns from the chamber. It's big enough now, Rutz said, that holding the event at Boardwalk Park makes sense.

Now, Santa visits Windsor Wonderland on Great Western Railway's Yellowstone railcar, which carried Teddy Roosevelt across the country during his campaign tour in 1900, according to a news release from Great Western.

The fully-restored car was built in 1898, and Luke Bolinger said that history is deeply connected to Windsor. Rail transportation, he said, is still a big part of the town, and he's thrilled the town is able to tie in the history of the railway in with the event.

Bolinger, the recreation supervisor for the town of Windsor, has the task of overseeing the event. He worked with the chamber last year, before the town fully took over, and this year is hoping to continue the event's legacy.

Opportunities for children to play, make crafts, and sip hot cocoa have been added to Windsor Wonderland's repertoire, as have performances from local students, dance groups and others.

Nonprofit organizations, government agencies and businesses all come together to make Windsor Wonderland happen, Bolinger said, making it a true community event.

Rutz has always loved seeing the event bring residents and families together.

With each year, she saw more and more children and parents coming out to celebrate. Having kid-friendly events is extra special, she said, because parents are encouraged to come out and mingle as well.

Rutz has to laugh, though, when she remembers the number of children who are the extremes of excited and terrified by their visits with Santa Claus. Her own 3-year-old granddaughter told her she just wants to write a letter, hand it to Santa and then run away.

She has worked on the Harvest Festival, the town-wide Halloween celebration, and Windsor Wonderland. Those events, while they took a lot of planning and work, have always held a special place in Rutz's heart.

She remembers a friend asking her, "You're crazy, why do you to this?" Her answer, she said, was simple.

"Just look at the smile on this little kid's face," she said.