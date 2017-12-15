Windsor wrestling leads Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament after Day 1 despite absence of top wrestler

After Day 1 of the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament, the likely candidates are at the top of the leaderboard.

Windsor sits at the top of the leaderboard with 123 points — 11 points ahead of second-place Brighton — with Pueblo East, Poudre and Castle View rounding out the top five.

The biggest surprise isn't a team at the top or even a team missing. It's how the teams leading got there — specifically Windsor.

The Wizards are without arguably their top wrestler, Dominick Serrano, thanks to a concussion suffered earlier in the season.

Serrano won this tournament last year on his way to a 50-0 freshman season and a Class 4A state championship.

"It just means that each of our guys are really important," sophomore Tyler Grasmick said. "It is a loss without him, but we're just going on and going strong."

That's exactly what Windsor did Friday. Nine Wizards wrestlers stepped up and won all three of their day-one matches to advance to the quarterfinals, and three more will wrestle today in the consolation bracket.

One of those wrestling in consolations today, 160-pounder Josh Willis, attributes the Wizards' success this year to a mindset change.

Instead of wrestling with the team score on the top of their minds, the Wizards are worrying about their own matches, knowing the team score will take care of itself.

"As a team we're still just wrestling our best and focusing on our own matches instead of trying to pick up the slack," Willis said. "We just have to take care of ourselves and the team will pull itself through."

Isaiah Salazar echoed Willis' thoughts.

"It really doesn't go through our mind at all," Salazar said of the team score. "We know if we get our job done, get what we need to do done, we should be fine."

Heading into today, the Wizards are more than fine. With 12 wrestlers still alive, there will be plenty of opportunity to score more points.

"We have a bunch of guys set up well," Willis said of today. "It's exciting, but once you get there, it's just another day, another match."

What a difference a year makes

After having nobody survive the first day undefeated last year, and just four still alive in the consolation bracket, Eaton stepped its game up this year.

The Reds lead all small schools and sit in seventh with 79 points.

Toby Gavette (106 pounds), Jake Sandau (195) and Jeremy Murano (285) all advanced to the quarterfinals for the Reds, and six more wrestle in the consolations.

Wildcats Still Clawing

Greeley Central is sitting in 11th place with 75 team points.

Tony Ulaszek (145) and Alex Yeadon (285) headline the seven Wildcat wrestlers advancing to today. Ulaszek and Yeadon won all three of their matches by pinfall, with neither having a match make it to the five-minute mark.

Josh Nira (126 pounds), Zeke Alirez (138) and Cody Solis (170) join Ulaszek and Yeadon in the quarterfinals, and Ricky Zavala (106) and Anthony Alirez (195) will try to continue working their way through the consolation bracket.

Bucking through the Bracket

Right behind Central is Platte Valley, sitting in 12th place with 71.5 points.

Varrion Ciddio (120), Zach Waite (160), Wyatt Reisener (170) and Colton Moore (182) will head into the semifinals undefeated on the tournament, and Josh Yancey (145), Ernesto Rios (195) and Joseph Cockroft (220) will wrestle in the consolation bracket.

Ready to strike

Valley sits back in 23rd place with 57.5 points after Day 1, but is in good position to make a run today.

Four of the Viking's five wrestlers still alive will wrestle in the quarterfinals today.

Brandon Damian (145), Jaziah Whaley (152), Josh Flanagan (182) and Jesus Garcia (220) went undefeated Friday, and Zach Brown (138) will try to climb back through the consolation bracket.

Not-so-rough riding

Roosevelt sits 26th with 52 points and five wrestlers still competing.

Isaiah Rios (126) is the only Rough Rider wrestler in the quarterfinals, but Bo Slaymaker (132), Jared Sterkel (145), Miles Beam (152) and Clayton Ostermiller (170) are all still alive in the consolation bracket.

Set of Spartans Survive

Two Spartans advanced out of Day 1. Eddie Ramirez will face Platte Valley's Zach Waite in the quarterfinals, and Fabian Gallegos looks to keep working his way through the consolation bracket after losing his opening match.

Party of Two

Only two Northridge wrestlers picked up wins, but both advanced to today. Cort Cunningham (160) won two of his three matches after receiving a first-round bye, and Gonzolo Rodriguez split his two matches while being aided by a pair of byes.

Lone Husky

Dante Chiricingo (120) is the only wrestler from Highland still competing. He will face Berthoud's LT Torres in the consolation bracket.

Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament

Team Results — Windsor 123, Brighton 1112, Pueblo East 105, Poudre 94.5, Castle View 89, Mesa Ridge 80.5, Eaton 79, Canon City 77, Discovery Canyon 75.5, Greeley Central 75, Platte Valley 74.5, Kelly Walsh 75, Coronado 73.5, Fort Morgan 70.5, Loveland 69.5, Mountain View 67, Lewis-Palmer 66, Brush 61, Centauri 59, Eaglecrest 59, Doherty 58.5, Valley 57.5, Berthoud 56, Cheyenne Mountain 52.5, Air Academy 52, Roosevelt 52, Horizon 51.5, Lakewood 50, Northglenn 49.5, Legend 48.5, Elizabeth 45, Thomas Jefferson 45, Prarie View 44, Abraham Lincoln 41.5, Fossil Ridge 41, Torrington 40, Cheyenne Central 38, Rawlins 38, Thunder Ridge 35.5, Greeley West 35, West Jordan 34.5, Jefferson 34, Legacy 34, Mountain Range 34, Conifer 33.5, Mullen 31, Cherry Creek 30, Thornton 30, Erie 29.5, La Junta 28, Vista Peak 28, Holy Family 22.5, Bear Creek 21.5, Highland 20, Cheyenne South 18, Longmont 17, Laramie 16, Niwot 14, Palmer 13, Smoky Hil 13, Hinkley 12, Bennett 9, Northridge 9, Saratoga 7, Wiggins 2.

Quarterfinals featuring weld wrestlers

106 ­— Toby Gavette, Eaton (10-1) vs. Skyler Hunt, Lewis-Palmer (12-4); Jacob Parker, Windsor (8-0) vs. Bobby Macias, Thomas Jefferson (14-0); 113 — Will VomBaur, Windsor (12-1) vs. Tanner Hunt, Lewis-Palmer (16-1); Varrion Ciddio, Platte Valley (8-2) vs. Malik Heinselman, Castle View (15-2); 120 — Vance VomBaur, Windsor (14-0) vs. Malachi Contreras, Mountain View (12-4); 126 — Iasaiah Rios, Roosevelt (12-1) vs. Ryan Roth, Pueblo East (8-2); Josh Nira, Greeley Central (15-0) vs. Angel Flores, Coronado (13-0); 132 ­— Ronny Minjarez, Windsor (13-3) vs. Jace Trujillo, Pueblo East (7-1); 138 — Zeke Alirez, Greeley Central (8-0) vs. Austyn Binkly, Berthoud (8-0); 145 — Tony Ulaszek, Greeley Central (16-0) vs. Maverick Keigher, Doherty (13-1); Brandon Damian, Valley (11-0) vs. Brandon Barton, Niwot (10-5); 152 — Jaziah Whaley, Valley (12-0) vs. Austin McFadden, Prarie View (14-0); Cody Eaton, Windsor (14-1) vs. Dylan McVicker, Poudre (5-1); 160 — Eddie Ramirez, Greeley West (7-3) vs. Zach Waite, Platte Valley (7-1); 170 — Cody Solis, Greeley Central (8-3) vs. Macalist Frank, Loveland (7-7); Isaiah Salazar, Windsor (7-0) vs. Wyatt Reisener, Platte Valley (10-1); 182 — Tyler Grasmick, Windsor (13-3) vs. Zion Freeman, Pueblo East (15-1); Colton Moore, Platte Valley (10-2) vs. Josh Flanagan, Valley (11-0); 195 — Josh Grasmick, Windsor (13-2) vs. Cole Yung, Poudre (16-2); Jake Sandau, Eaton (5-2) vs. Jaret Strasheim, Thunder Ridge (12-1); 220 — Jesus Garcia, Valley (11-1) vs. Deonte Bridges, Cheyenne Mountain (5-0); 285 — Jeremy Murano, Eaton (9-2) vs. Alez Yeadon, Greeley Central (12-2); Cody Bravo, Windsor (7-1) vs. Marselin Vasquez, Brighton (12-1).