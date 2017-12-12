Windsor’s Christmas Trees to close tree farm

While Windsor’s Tree Farm will no longer offer Christmas trees, wreaths will still be available for purchase next year. For more information, go to http://www.windsorstrees.com .

While the wind tore at branches of the trees scattered around her in-laws' Christmas tree farm, Peggy Windsor stood near a wood-burning stove, carefully placing branches in a wire frame to make a wreath.

Only the "Charlie Brown" trees are left at Windsor's Christmas Trees, she said, with the sad-looking ones with branches falling off in patchy patterns.

This year, the tree farm will join many others that have closed their doors in the past few years. But while the business John and Janice Windsor have run for 35 years is set to close, their daughter-in-law Peggy hopes to keep her part, the wreath-making business, alive. Windsor's Christmas Trees tree-cutting services will come to an end, and wreaths will be the focus of the business.

Peggy — married to John and Janice's son, Jerry — makes wreaths from branches she gathers from the mountains.

She's been making them since 2001, she said, when she retired from Eaton School District. Peggy says the word "retired" with a bit of a laugh, though, because she still teaches some English as a second language classes for parents in the district.

That's where she met her husband: He worked in technology, and she taught Spanish and French.

Recommended Stories For You

The funds Peggy raises from selling wreaths each year help her and Jerry go to Haiti on their yearly mission trip. While Peggy teaches teachers about teaching, Jerry teaches the residents about construction.

The challenge of keeping a winter-only business alive grew to be too much, John said. Janice, he said, told him a couple years ago she was done with the tree farm. He held out as long as he could. Now in his 80s, John said he's ready for this year to be the last for his tree business as well.

John left the U.S. Forest Service where he spent much of his life working, but the forests that consumed his working life followed him after retirement. John said he enjoyed planting his first batch of trees on his land in 1988.

It wasn't until six years later when they were big enough to make suitable decorations for families' homes, that he opened Windsor Christmas Trees. He sold 100 trees that year. Since then, he has sold as many as 300 trees in a year.

This year, his last, he sold 170.

John said he's not sure what will happen to the few trees left standing. Some of them are much to small to make good holiday trees. They'll probably go to family members, he said, although Peggy said they're also too small to create wreaths out of their branches.

Peggy and Jerry are currently building their own home next to John and Janice's and will be just a short walk away from the small building where Peggy creates wreaths.

John said people have already begun asking him where they'll get their Christmas trees. The best option, he said, is through his old employer.

When he was still working for the U.S. Forest Service and living in Fort Collins, John said he remembers talking about the abundance of trees in some of Colorado's forests.

"I said 'Hey, why don't we have Christmas tree cutting?'" he said.

Ever since, he said, the forest service provides permits for families to take certain trees from different areas, including an annual cutting in Red Feather Lakes.

While he will miss the business, John said area families can still keep their tree-cutting traditions alive through visiting area parks. And the wreath business, behind John and Janice's home, will still be bustling each winter as Peggy and her employees make as many as 700 wreaths for area families.

Some of the trees he has planted will remain standing behind John and Janice's home, and when residents come to pick up the wreaths Peggy makes, they'll drive past his legacy as this year's Charlie Brown trees continue to grow.